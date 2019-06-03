Desk Clerk Ousts Racist Customer: 'The Best Western Is Next Door'

WARNING: The following embedded tweet contains a racial slur written and repeated in the video several times.
This is going viral on Twitter for good reason:
The beauty of this man's response is being applauded -- as is being stuck on the damn white privilege of those women thinking that just because MeeMaw croaked, they get to hurl racial slurs at Black people without consequences.
(HAD TO COME BACK just to add this next gem of a tweet in...)
All companies should support their employees in this way, allowing them to refuse service to racists who think they can be abusive and verbally attack their employees and still enjoy their services. You just KNOW their apologies were bullsh*t, and they expect to be able to say whatever they want and be excused for it. Shame on them. They're getting exactly what they deserve, and they cannot believe it.
I hope that guy gets a RAISE.
h/t @qbandqt