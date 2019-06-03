Desk Clerk Ousts Racist Customer: 'The Best Western Is Next Door'

WARNING: The following embedded tweet contains a racial slur written and repeated in the video several times.

This is going viral on Twitter for good reason:

I called a FUCKIN NIGGER at work... this how it played out 😂 #KillEmWithKindness pic.twitter.com/2Mftkj2eOg — NoFridayy🛸 (@craignofridayy) June 3, 2019

The beauty of this man's response is being applauded -- as is being stuck on the damn white privilege of those women thinking that just because MeeMaw croaked, they get to hurl racial slurs at Black people without consequences.

This is my favorite show — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) June 3, 2019

Wow, this is a lot of graciousness. You handled it SO well. Factual. Point blank. Re-centering yourself.



Good on you. — Kelly Wickham Hurst (@mochamomma) June 3, 2019

Please tell me it’s a black person working the desk next door at the Best Western and you called ‘em to give them a heads up... pic.twitter.com/unflC4wmcx — Foxy Black (@BrandyHoliday) June 3, 2019

Me waiting for an opportunity to say “its above me now” pic.twitter.com/fpWQo7cdrP — mik(ayla) (@fluentinliving) June 3, 2019

The best thing Best Western could do is tweet out "We don't want her either." #ItsAboveMe — Turkey Leg Jeff (@TurkeyLegJeff) June 3, 2019

#ItsAboveMe



Justifications for blatant racism:



Ambien

Economic Anxiety

Dead Grandma



Anything to add? — Deon (@imnottayediggs) June 3, 2019

My favorite part of the #ItsAboveMe video is that he refuses to let her tears invalidate what he just experienced: "and I had a horrible time when hearing that". Racism can be traumatic. — Yanick Saila-Ngita (@wunderkind87) June 3, 2019

(HAD TO COME BACK just to add this next gem of a tweet in...)

“the Best Western is next door” - queen elizabeth https://t.co/sL2GbPNDTy — jeremy bearimy (@crissles) June 3, 2019

All companies should support their employees in this way, allowing them to refuse service to racists who think they can be abusive and verbally attack their employees and still enjoy their services. You just KNOW their apologies were bullsh*t, and they expect to be able to say whatever they want and be excused for it. Shame on them. They're getting exactly what they deserve, and they cannot believe it.

I hope that guy gets a RAISE.

