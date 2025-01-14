Another Day, Another Court Order Against The MyPillow Guy

Mike Lindell gets slapped with another order to pay after a frivolous lawsuit against Smartmatic, the electronic voting systems company.
Credit: DonkeyHotey
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 14, 2025

You could almost set your watch to these things:

Trump-supporting pillow salesman Mike Lindell has been ordered by a court to fork over more than $50,000 to electronic voting systems company Smartmatic after he unsuccessfully sued them for racketeering several years ago.

As reported by Reuters legal reporter Brad Heath on BlueSky, United States District Judge Carl Nichols ordered Lindell to "pay $56,369 in sanctions for making frivolous claims against Smartmatic."

Lindell's racketeering lawsuit against Smartmatic was tossed by courts in 2022, and Law and Crime reported last year that the firm's attorneys were pushing courts to get on with leveling sanctions against Lindell.

When compared to the other rulings against Lindell and/or his company, MyPillow, this one is small potatoes. But still, you can count on a video blathering about how his good buddy, Orange Felon, will make everything good again. Maybe one of these times, one of the courts could change things up and make a real difference by ordering a psych eval and recommended treatment for Lindell, since this is getting to the point of harassment.

