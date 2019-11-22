ByeByeElise Hashtag Trends At The Top Of Twitter

With the push on to make Rep. Elise Stefanik the female Jim Jordan or Devin Nunes, her appearance on Hannity and other promotional efforts are raising the ire of many on Democrats and others disgusted with Trump and his adoring sycophants in the Republican Party.

The hashtag #ByeByeElise trending throughout the day, at times the #1 trending topic on twitter in the United States, no doubt raising even more money for Stefanik's opponent, Tedra Cobb.

Source: Raw Story

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has spent the past two weeks of impeachment hearings serving as one of President Donald Trump’s fiercest defenders — and it’s made her the target of left-wing activists. The hashtag #ByeByeElise became the top tending topic on Twitter Friday afternoon, as Twitter users taunted the New York Republican about the purported impending doom of her political career. The hashtag appears to have been started by “The Ellen Show” executive producer Andy Lassner, who also encouraged his followers to donate money to Democrat Tedra Cobb, who will be running against Stefanik in New York’s 21st congressional district.

Breaking:



Just got word from @EliseStefanik that she would not like #ByeByeElise to trend.



Do not send a tweet with the hashtag #ByeByeElise



It would only boost the highly qualified and honorable @TedraCobb



So please DO NOT use the hashtag #ByeByeElise — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2019

This is not good. @Jim_Jordan is very, very upset about the #ByeByeElise hashtag



He asks that we NOT use #ByeByeElise — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2019

And Lassner tweeted out another half dozen of these throughout the day, all getting wide play.

Here's some other good ones.

.@NRA darling and Donald Trump sycophant Elise Stefanik knows her seat in Congress is in jeopardy. No matter where you live, donate to her opponent @TedraCobb: https://t.co/Yyg2JfDgHf#byebyeElise https://t.co/NkMa4DPHnL — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 22, 2019

So what you’re telling me is that if I say #byebyeElise I can piss off @Jim_Jordan and @RepStefanik in just one tweet?

Where do I sign up for such an amazing deal. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 22, 2019

I do not understand these hashtags but you are a super famous super Hollywood Star and I am a mere artist could you help me promote my art thank you sir. #byebyeElise pic.twitter.com/wnfNrqSVEf

That's right, to take our country back we can't just beat @EliseStefanik we need to defeat everyone who has enabled Trump!



That include my opponent @DevinNunes - who has been Trump's #1 in Congress & wrote the playbook for the rest of the committee. #ByeByeElise #ByeByeDevin https://t.co/JXCeNGY0Ol — Phil Arballo (@PhilArballo2020) November 22, 2019

So wait... you're saying @Jim_Jordan DOES want us to use the #ByeByeElise hashtag? Or he does NOT want us to use the #ByeByeElise hashtag? What if we accompany #ByeByeElise with #ByeFelicia? https://t.co/h3p9cHikJt — Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross) November 22, 2019

As her opponent Democrat Tedra Cobb noted, as Stefanik has gotten into more and more trouble for shooting her mouth off, she's run to people like Sean Hannity for help. NY-21 can do so much better than this.