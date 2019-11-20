Local Newspaper Rips Carpetbagger Rep. Elise Stefanik

The Post-Star, a newspaper serving the Adirondacks in upstate New York that just a few years ago had endorsed Stefanik's re-election bid. Now, after her brazen display at Trump's impeachment hearings, they want nothing to do with her.

Ken Tingley offered this sober assessment of the Washington DC gadfly who manoeuvered her way to a congressional seat in upstate New York, for a district she's never lived in, nor seemingly knows anything about. One thing is certain, people don't like being embarrassed by their elected representatives.

Source: The Post-Star

Maybe we got this all wrong from the beginning. After all, this Harvard-trained young woman went straight from college to a conservative think tank in Washington before ending up in the George W. Bush White House. She never lived here. She didn’t really know any of us. Before college, she went to Albany Academy. Her exposure to the Adirondacks and the people she represents does not seem to be anything more than an occasional summer dip in Lake Champlain.

...

Not only is she not one of us, she never even tried to be. She prefers social media to pressing the flesh and debating the issues in person with local voters.

Tingley ends with this scathing denunciation of this "new Republican star."

Her position on the House Intelligence Committee put her in a historic position to find the truth, yet that opportunity seems to have been squandered so far. At a time when so many of us are repulsed by the politics, the scheming and the attacks, we find our own congresswoman in the middle of it all as a “new Republican star.” She is now famous; or would it be more appropriate to say infamous?