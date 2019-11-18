George Conway Launches Tweet Wars With Rep. Elise Stefanik

An interesting dynamic has been percolating since the hearing with former ambassador Yovanovitch when a little known congresswoman from upstate New York tried to make a name for herself, with mixed results, to put it mildly. One of her fiercest critics has turned into George Conway, the high-powered Republican lawyer who regularly slams Trump on twitter and elsewhere.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York, 21st District) criticized House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California, 28th District) because he stopped her from speaking at the impeachment hearings on Friday, but conservative attorney George Conway shut down her criticism. He said the rules would let her and other members of Congress speak later. “You pulled a stunt to gaslight the public,” Conway wrote.

Once again, Adam Schiff flat out REFUSES to let duly elected Members of Congress ask questions to the witness, simply because we are Republicans. His behavior is unacceptable and he continues to abuse his Chairmanship. Watch 📺👇 pic.twitter.com/qm9Uj8tiHO — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 15, 2019

"You went to Harvard. You can read," Conway tweeted, derisively.

Nonsense. You went to Harvard. You can read. You knew full well that the operative resolution (H.Res. 660) only allowed questioning by the ranking Republican or Republican counsel at that point, and that you’d get your turn later. You pulled a stunt to gaslight the public. https://t.co/a9TwNvoYZC pic.twitter.com/2tfRkVjj4B — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 15, 2019

Yesterday, Conway upped the ante by max contributing to her Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb. He also referred to Stefanik as "lying trash." Conway also retweeted a photoshopped image of Stefanik that was not so flattering.

Considering her behaviour, the assumption that it was real was an easy enough mistake to make. The original tweet was later deleted.

I just gave the legal maximum. If you believe in truth in politics and in the rule of law, you should give what you can as well. https://t.co/KztHswmYoT pic.twitter.com/ukfNr66ipP

— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 16, 2019

In return, Stefanik tweeted this and several other tweets about the image. And sort of fitting that a Republican woman doesn't know how to spell misogynist.

And for you @gtconway3d - the one thing I’ve NEVER been called in my life is TRASH.



You need serious help. My opponent Taxin’ Tedra can have your sick mysogynist support. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 16, 2019

And Conway responded this way.

Well, now you have. You tell lies to defend a psychologically unstable man who calls people “scum” for telling the truth about him. Good luck with your campaign. https://t.co/3KvXV042Zn — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 16, 2019

And naturally this morning, this guy tweeted his support for Republicans' new attack dog (a new Republican Star!), no matter how nonsensical her attacks ended up being.

A new Republican Star is born. Great going @EliseStefanik! https://t.co/9QH4oUa2eg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

As always, pass the popcorn. This feud will not likely end soon. Oh, and don't forget to support Tedra Cobb in NY-21. She's raised $1 million since Friday , as the disgust with Stefanik and the type of politics she represents is registering in a big way.