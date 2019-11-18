George Conway And Nikki Haley Get Into It On Twitter

Probably not the smartest move ever by Haley, going after one of the most acidic Twitter users out there on the right, but Haley has been playing an adoring Trump sycophant this week, so was waving her pom-poms for the usual Republican foolishness, of which Rep. Elise Stefanik did her part.

Source: The Hill

George Conway and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley got into a heated back-and-forth on Twitter on Monday after she knocked the conservative lawyer and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for his recent criticism of a Republican lawmaker amid the House's impeachment inquiry. The post by the conservative website was centered around a tweet shared Friday by Conway that blasted the New York congresswoman as “lying trash” and urged his followers “give to her opponent.” In response to Haley, Conway, a vocal critic of President Trump, took aim at the recent comments she made in defense of the president in an interview last Tuesday, in which she said Trump was “truthful” in “every instance” she worked with him.

This is absolutely uncalled for and disgusting. What is wrong with people? George Conway is the last person that can call someone “trash”. #Pathetichttps://t.co/gMvEzxm3RC — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 18, 2019

Conway let her have it, both barrels.

Oh, @NikkiHaley, just the other day you said that the world’s biggest pathological liar, @realDonaldTrump, was a “truthful” man. *That’s* the very essence of disgusting, trashy, and pathetic—utterly shameless and transparent dishonesty. https://t.co/xX0bf9uwpH — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 18, 2019

The ultimate Twitter putdown. As of this writing, Haley's tweet had 13k likes, 19k comments.

