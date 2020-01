On Monday New York Rep. Elise Stefanik asked people on Twitter to recommend reading material for 2020. Here is the innocuous pair of tweets:

As a Member of the @EdLaborGOP, I believe passionately in the importance of reading & #literacy. At the end of every year, I share my personal reading list which my constituents ask me about during the year. Thx #NY21 fellow bookworms for your recs! https://t.co/BsNc3Xekjk 📚🐛👩🏻‍🏫 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 30, 2019

Comment with recommendations for the 2020 reading list 👩🏻‍🏫 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 30, 2019

I do not think she got the responses she expected:

Come November, this one will come in handy. pic.twitter.com/Hfig4JejBU — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 30, 2019

"Everything Trump Touches Dies" by @TheRickWilson. — Josh King (@joshuamking) December 30, 2019

1 - The Constitution

2 - Your Oath of Office

3 - House/Committee Rules (for the next time you pull a stunt with @DevinNunes)

4 - Becoming by @MichelleObama (great story of a CLASSY woman)#IMPOTUS #Impeached45 — Scott Jaggers (@JustJaggers) December 30, 2019

This made me chuckle, although they may be better suited for Donald Trump:

These two are excellent choices. pic.twitter.com/blnR31WqWi — Your Friend Jack (@jackyourfriend) December 30, 2019

The most comprehensive list, which truthfully applies to all of Congress:

(1) The US Constitution.



(2) Your Oath of Office.



(3) Transcripts of the under-oath testimony of Intel and Judiciary Committee witnesses.



(4) Trump’s insane, demented, unhinged tweets.



(5) The Mueller Report.



(6) Your Oath of Office... again.



_ — 😐 (@25thAmendTrump) December 30, 2019

Well played, Twitter.