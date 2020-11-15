No, Trump Did Not Concede On Twitter This Morning

Some people are treating this as an acknowledgment by the president that he lost the election:

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

A campaign spokesman even issued a clarification to an NPR reporter:

Trump campaign’s @TimMurtaugh tells me this tweet isn’t a concession. “The President was referring to the mindset of the media. His goal remains to un-rig the election and continue exposing voting irregularities and unconstitutional election management by Democratic officials.” https://t.co/VG98Aav05J — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) November 15, 2020

As did Trump himself:

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

But he did ackowledge that Biden won -- right?

Yes, but only in the same way that he acknowledged John McCain's status as a war hero back in 2015:

"He's not a war hero. He's a war hero -- he's a war hero 'cause he was captured. I like people that weren't captured, okay?"

In both cases it's the same syntax, and in both cases Trump is merely describing what other people say -- and arguing that what they say is wrong, because anything that makes Trump look bad is objectively wrong, according to Trump.

Trump did not concede. Trump will never concede. Even after all the legal cases are resolved, the recounts are finished in Georgia and Wisconsin, the results are certified by the states, the electoral votes are cast, and Biden is inaugurated, Trump won't concede. On his deathbed, he'll still say he won this election. His delicate ego can't handle the truth.

Posted with permission from No More Mr. Nice Blog