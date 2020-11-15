No, Trump Did Not Concede On Twitter This Morning

Some people are treating this as an acknowledgment by the president that he lost the election:
A campaign spokesman even issued a clarification to an NPR reporter:
As did Trump himself:
But he did ackowledge that Biden won -- right?
Yes, but only in the same way that he acknowledged John McCain's status as a war hero back in 2015:
In both cases it's the same syntax, and in both cases Trump is merely describing what other people say -- and arguing that what they say is wrong, because anything that makes Trump look bad is objectively wrong, according to Trump.
Trump did not concede. Trump will never concede. Even after all the legal cases are resolved, the recounts are finished in Georgia and Wisconsin, the results are certified by the states, the electoral votes are cast, and Biden is inaugurated, Trump won't concede. On his deathbed, he'll still say he won this election. His delicate ego can't handle the truth.
Posted with permission from No More Mr. Nice Blog