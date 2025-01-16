Foiled Again! Fox News Finds Out Greenland Isn't MAGA

Vice President-elect Donald isn't even in office, and he's already creating chaos in the U.S., Canada, and Greenland. Donald's bootlickers in Congress even proposed a new bill dubbed 'Make Greenland Great Again' to expedite a negotiation process with Denmark, which protects Greenland's autonomy.

Coke Jr. visited Greenland to prove that the territory was MAGA, but unsurprisingly, that event was staged. And Greenland is not for sale.

Fox News dispatched a reporter to Greenland’s capital city, only to be underwhelmed by the support for MAGA.

HuffPost reports:

A Fox News correspondent went to Greenland and said “most” people she spoke to were critical of Donald Trump’s push to take control of the Danish territory. Reporting from Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, Alex Hogan said on Tuesday there had been a “lot of mixed reaction” there about the president-elect’s pitch. She started by sharing snippets of an interview with an “avid Trump supporter,” Jørgen Boassen. He was kitted out in Trump merch and said Greenland is the “front door” to the U.S., suggesting the island could need protection from Russia and China. It seemed as though Fox News could not find many others who shared his views. “Most other Greenlanders we spoke with quickly bashed Trump’s comments, calling them offensive,” Hogan reported. The conservative network showed clips of several interviewees saying they would prefer to remain with Denmark. Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark with its own parliament. Trump has in recent weeks revived his call for the U.S. to purchase the territory, despite pushback from Danish and Greenlandic officials. In a rambling press conference last week, he declined to rule out using military force to take control of it, saying, “we need Greenland for national security purposes.”

Donald wants to start a war with Greenland, but I doubt they'd give up the territory where they enjoy free healthcare instead of a "concept of a plan." Canada, too.

Fox goes to Greenland and learns they’re just not that into us: “Most of the people we spoke with did not support Trump’s comments and found them offensive.” pic.twitter.com/rktcaZjZ7q — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 14, 2025

Nelk Boys too.

Nelk Boys went to Greenland to get people to sign petitions to join the USA but the locals weren’t having it 😭pic.twitter.com/UOdDZSlvqr — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 14, 2025