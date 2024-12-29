'We'll Make It Part Of Alaska': Ex-Trump Adviser Explains Plan To Take Greenland

Former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien explained President-elect Donald Trump's plan to "extract the minerals and oil" from Greenland by making the territory "part of Alaska."

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Jason Chaffetz asked O'Brien about Trump's threat to annex Greenland.

"Well, the latest is Greenland is a highway from the Arctic all the way to North America to the United States," O'Brien opined. "Now, the kingdom of Denmark owns Greenland, and they've got an obligation to defend Greenland."

"And so President Trump said, if you don't defend Greenland, we'll buy it, and we'll defend it," he continued. "But we're not going to defend it for free and not develop Greenland and not extract the minerals and oil and resources of Greenland."

O'Brien argued that Greenland would become "part of Alaska" instead of receiving statehood.

"I mean, the native people in Greenland are very closely related to the people of Alaska, and we'll make it a part of Alaska," he claimed. "So we're going to either buy it, or they're going to defend it, or they can pay us to defend it."

Agreeing with O'Brien, Chaffetz complained that "the people of Tennessee have to pay for everybody's defense around the world, whether it's the Panama Canal or Greenland."