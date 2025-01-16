Obama, Clinton And Bush Decline Invitation To Donald's Inaugural Lunch

Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush declined to attend Donald's traditional inaugural lunch. All three will be present for the swearing-in ceremony, but former First Lady Michelle Obama will be a no-show for that birther trash's big day.

And this is a big deal for Yam Tits, who, in 2017, gushed over the Clintons' presence at the luncheon and even encouraged a standing ovation for the woman he demeaned and threatened with imprisonment at his ego rallies.

NBC News reports:

Obama received an invitation but declined to attend, according to a source familiar with the matter. Clinton also was invited but does not plan to attend, according to a second source familiar with the matter, while Bush's office said it was not tracking an invitation to the luncheon. Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton also received an invitation to the inaugural luncheon but will not attend, according to a third source familiar with the matter. A spokesperson for Trump’s transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the absences. ...

Inauguration Day is one of the only occasions when all former living presidents usually congregate to usher in the next administration. Trump, however, declined to attend President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021.

Why would any former U.S. President want to celebrate the ushering in of an oligarchy? Hey, at least he has Carrie Underwood.