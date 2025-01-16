Kevin O'Leary Defends Trump's Threats To Imprison Rivals By Using CA Wildfires

The man hoping Canada would become part of the USA because Trump spewed the idea, Kevin O'Leary, is a dumbass.

Appearing on CNN, O'Leary criticized Sen. Adam Schiff for questioning Pam Bondi during her Senate confirmation hearing, suggesting he should focus on the California wildfires.

Some US Senators can walk and chew gum, Kevin. They're not ALL Marco Rubio.

These scumbags will defend, deflect, ignore, and cover up every all of Trump's crimes and false statements.

Trump jailing his political rivals is fascist, you twit.

This is a doozy. Using the Pacific Palisades wildfires to deflect for Trump is reprehensible.

Sen. Schiff has a job to do during the AG confirmation hearings, and if he didn't question Pam Bondi and instead came back to California for a photo-op as Trump does, he would have been pillared.

O'Leary purposely mispronounces Sen. Schiff's name.

O'LEARY: But so, listen, Cheney was referenced also today being asked by, you know, Schiff, would you put her in jail as Trump has ordered? And basically, who cares when Cheney is going to jail or if she should go to jail when he's from California? This whole state's burning down. NAVARRO: You don't care that Donald Trump might put somebody or is threatening to put somebody in jail because of doing her job on the January 6th committee? NAVARRO: And you don't think that's a legitimate question? O'LEARY: When his whole state's burning down and people have no homes? This guy can't read the room. NAVARRO: And the Attorney General is going to do what about the burning in California? O'LEARY: Look, the point is, he did not read the room. What a heartless thing to pursue when his whole state's on fire and being looted. NAVARRO: Have you seen what Donald Trump tweeted out today? He put out a tweet with his enemies list where he basically said, hey, to all of you who are recommending staffers to my administration, do not even try to recommend anybody who has worked for Liz Cheney or Mitt Romney. It's worse than that. So he's not he's not just weeding out the leftist thugs.

WTF? Read the room? It's a freaking Senate Confirmation hearing. These are legitimate questions. Trump whines he will "jail everybody" who held him accountable.

How is Schiff's question heartless? To whom? I don't need a fucking conservative blowhard to tell me how to feel during the Wildfires.