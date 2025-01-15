Sen. Hirono: 'It's Disturbing' Pam Bondi Refused To Say Biden Won 2020 Election

2020 election denier Pam Bondi, Trump's pick to be the Attorney General, refused to say the words when asked if she knew who won the 2020 presidential election.

It's no surprise that Trump nominated a woman straight out of the Roger Ailes playbook preferences.

Sen. Hirono has been on a roll holding a mirror up to the dregs Trump has nominated.

HIRONO: I want to ask you a factual question. Who won the 2020 presidential election? BONDI: Joe Biden is the President of the United States. HIRONO: Ms. Bondi, you know that there is a difference between acknowledging it and, you know, I can say that Donald Trump won the 2024 election. (Bondi sat mute, like a MAGA sculpture made of compost) HIRONO: I may not like it, but I can say it. You cannot say who won the 2020 presidential election. It's disturbing that you can't give voice to that fact.

It is disturbing in more ways than Bondi supports Trump's BIG LIE.