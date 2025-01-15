Hegseth Will Order Troops To Shoot US Protestors

Murdering civilians is now MAGA cool!
By John AmatoJanuary 15, 2025

During Sen. Mazie Hirono's cross-examination of nincompoop SecDef nominee Pete Hegseth, he confirmed that if ordered by Trump to shoot protesters, he would comply.

This is the type of subservient sycophantic behavior Trump requires from his cabinet nominees. Anything less, and he'd likely face criminal and impeachment charges.

HIRONO: In June of 2020, then President Trump directed former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to shoot protesters in the legs in downtown D. C.

An order Secretary Esper refused to comply with.

Would you carry out such an order from President Trump?

HEGSETH: Senator, I was in the Washington D. C. National Guard unit that was in Lafayette Square during those...

HIRONO: Would you carry out an order to shoot protesters in the legs?

HEGSETH: I saw 50 Secret Service agents get injured by riders trying to jump over the fence, set the church on fire and destroy....

HIRONO: That sounds to me that you will comply with such an order. You will shoot protesters in the in the leg.

Hegseth refused to answer the question and deflected.

Secret Service are there to protect and serve. Not fucking shoot, duck and cover.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon