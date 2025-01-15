Hegseth Will Order Troops To Shoot US Protestors

During Sen. Mazie Hirono's cross-examination of nincompoop SecDef nominee Pete Hegseth, he confirmed that if ordered by Trump to shoot protesters, he would comply.

This is the type of subservient sycophantic behavior Trump requires from his cabinet nominees. Anything less, and he'd likely face criminal and impeachment charges.

HIRONO: In June of 2020, then President Trump directed former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to shoot protesters in the legs in downtown D. C. An order Secretary Esper refused to comply with. Would you carry out such an order from President Trump? HEGSETH: Senator, I was in the Washington D. C. National Guard unit that was in Lafayette Square during those... HIRONO: Would you carry out an order to shoot protesters in the legs? HEGSETH: I saw 50 Secret Service agents get injured by riders trying to jump over the fence, set the church on fire and destroy.... HIRONO: That sounds to me that you will comply with such an order. You will shoot protesters in the in the leg.

Hegseth refused to answer the question and deflected.

Secret Service are there to protect and serve. Not fucking shoot, duck and cover.