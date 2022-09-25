Stefanik Promises Details On GOP Agenda Yet Offers None

On Fox News Sunday, Rep. Elise Stefanik claimed their Commitment to America plan indeed has plenty of details on how they will fix America's problems -- yet didn't offer up any.

Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream began by reading a New York Magazine opinion on the GOP's Commitment to America. asking why they had no details in their big plans.

"The document had lots of bells and whistles and factoids about the hellish reign of Joe Biden, what it doesn't have is a whole lot of specificity," Bream said. "You heard that from the President and Democrats who say, 'There are a lot of slogans, yes everybody wants a safe country, they want good education and crimes to go down. But, it's the details of how you do that is what matters.' So why not more details in this plan?"

"There are ample details," Stefanik countered. "Number one, the focus on economic issues is we need to reign in inflation. We start by doing that by reigning in the trillions of dollars of spending that we have seen under Joe Biden and unify democrat far left government."

No detail. She didn't even mention the GOP plan to end Social Security and Medicare if they get the chance.

(I have to ask, What is a unify democrat far left government? More word salad.)

"Number two, lower the price of energy, I hear that from my constituents in New York. We have multiple bills that have already been introduced that Democrats refuse to bring up when it comes to lowering those energy costs," she continued.

No details, again. What bills is she talking about?

"When it comes to supporting our law enforcement and having a nation that's safe, we have legislation that'll immediately provide funding through recruitment and retention bonuses to hire an additional 200,000 police officers across this country," she said.

A minor detail. Adding a few more police officers doesn't make crime magically disappear, especially after the COVID nightmare that has fueled much of the world's problems to date.

"When it comes to freedom -- I highlighted the Parents Bill of Rights. This is a bill that Republicans already introduced and we are going to have ready to pass in the first 100 days in the next Congress," Stefanik said..

No details.

Just a continuation of wedge issues and CRT nonsense to rile up evangelicals and racists within the GOP.

"Day one, we intend to repeal the 87,000 IRS agents, the army of IRS agents that Joe Biden and Democrats put into place to go after hardworking Americans, mom and pop small businesses and middle class Americans.

This is a lie. The IRS is not hiring 87,000 IRS agents. Democrats have funded the IRS properly for the sole purpose of auditing well-to-do tax cheats, though.

Reuters debunked this nonsense entirely.

Reuters debunked the claim that the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to the IRS hiring 87,000 new agents specifically to target low- and middle-income Americans (here). The IRS and U.S. Department of Treasury have said that these positions are for a range of roles, and it would not proportionally increase audits on those making under $400,000. -- False. The Internal Revenue Service will not be hiring 87,000 armed agents. Job adverts posted on social media are for special agents in the IRS’s Criminal Investigation unit. There are currently about 2,100 special agents in this unit, and there were 81,600 total IRS employees in fiscal year 2021.

Did you hear any details in Stefanik's rant?

Nope.

Just hyperbole and right-wing slogans.