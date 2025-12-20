When The Gibberish Becomes Policy

We pivoted into Trump’s latest “speech”—more a chaotic, breathe-hole barfing than coherent address, It was a stream of disconnected talking points, grievances, and numerical nonsense. Applying the word “thought” to that drivel would be a thought crime.

Drug prices reduced by “600 percent.” Trillions in investment that don’t exist. Shouting as if the mere decibel-level of his voice lent it authority. It’s not just dishonesty anymore; it’s deterioration. What’s most alarming isn’t that Trump says these things—it’s that so few people around him are either willing or able to stop him from embarrassing the office, the country, pretty much our entire way of life.

That led us straight into a media reckoning. We talked about the difference between reporters who clearly see the problem, and those who feel compelled to normalize it. When the job becomes translating incoherent jabroni-blabber into “serious political analysis,” democracy’s in serious sh*t.

This isn’t just about Fox News—it’s about an oligarch-owned, monopoly-media ecosystem that sanitizes extremism and extreme-dumb because conflict drives clicks and accountability threatens access.

