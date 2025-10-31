Top Dem Insider EXPOSES Billionaires "Rigging" Our Politics

The man who has a smile that lights up a room, a warrior, but a happy warrior. Ready to take on Trump and Trumpism, including billionaires rigging our economy and democracy, as Governor of Michigan. We could only be so lucky to elect him to the job...
By Cliff SchecterOctober 31, 2025

We talked to Garlin Gilchrest II, LG of Michigan running for Governor...I've known Garlin for years, and folks, he proved yet again he's the progressive populist we've been looking for:

Garlin’s gone from tech visionary—a real one. Not the fraud in the form of an Apartheid baby cavorting blubber-free on yachts when not Heiling Hitler or polluting our planet with his 47th kid—to public servant. And now Garlin—unlike the ketamine kid—is running to be the next Governor of Michigan. Why?

B/c has the brains and backbone, charisma and courage, we need to defend democracy. When I asked why he was running his immediate answer was like sweet music. "To fight Trump's attacks on Americans and America” Garlin won’t send stern letters to a Trump's wrecking crew. He’ll be wherever the fight is—in person.

Garlin has a smile that lights up a room. He’s a warrior, but a happy warrior. And not a soundbite politician—he’s an engineer, literally, and he approaches government like a system that can and must be fixed.

Much more on Garlin here and how he would fight Trump and Trumpism as Governor of Michigan. We'd be lucky to elect him. Watch the video interview, read the rest of the Substack and don't forget to subscribe to Blue Amp Media!

