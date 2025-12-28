Petty Fox Clowns Can't Decide Whether Obama Wants To Be Trump Or Dukakis

Here we go again with the petty attacks on the Obama Presidential Center using construction pictures to call it an "eyesore." There's no amount of gaudy, bribe taking, gilded excesses from Trump that these clowns won't laud on Fox not "news" day after day, and no amount of cheap shots against former President Obama that are too low to any of them to go, even if it means just straight up lying about or misrepresenting what something looks like, which is what the audience was treated to on this Friday's Fox & Friends.

This was the second time around for a segment like this from Griff Jenkins, who was joined this time by hacks Kevin Corke and Carley Shimkus, and this time not only did they go after how the building supposedly looks when it's not finished and the funding, but they also couldn't seem to decide whether they should attack President Obama for emulating former presidential candidate Dukakis, or emulating Trump.

JENKINS: Where's President Obama been? He's been building a very expensive eyesore in Chicago for the the form of a library. We saw a tour of him inside, and the inside doesn't look any better than the outside. People compared it to the dark star, some sort of Star Wars thing. But we have now, there it is. Look at that. So that's what he's spending hundreds of millions of dollars to do... to build in Chicago.

Well, Obama's presidential library chief breaking the silence on a controversial design you see here. "Kim Patterson of the Obama Presidential Center helped answer the question that everybody is asking... Where are the windows? There are not a lot of windows on the building, but that's intentional because sunlight is just not a friend to the artwork and the artifacts that are going inside of the building Patterson said. But what's the deal with the building's shape?"

"That also was intentional. The shape of the building was actually meant to mimic four hands coming together to show the importance of our collective action." So there you go.

CORKE: Boy, well, I mean, look, you can look at it a number of different ways. And I've been to quite a few of the presidential libraries, not this presidential center per se, but let's be honest about it. This is not exactly a shining beacon of a design, at least from the outside for most Americans.

That said, I will acknowledge that you can have your own taste, and some people have no taste.

SHIMKUS: It's not a shining beacon, because you can't let the sunlight in, apparently. And that is by design. I do not see the hands. Maybe when all said and done, we will start to see the hands coming together. Also, the big thing is just how expensive this library has become.

It was supposed to be $300 million. It has ballooned in price to $850 million.

CORKE: Oh yeah. It'll top a billion before it's all said and done. And by the way, a lot of people still asking a lot of very important questions about the documents. You can sort of hide your documents and sort of store them until your center is finished. It's taking a long time too. Maybe it's just me. I'll be very curious to see how this all wraps up.



JENKINS: I'll just add this, and that is when we were showing the video of former President Obama with a hard hat and a construction vest walking around giving the American public a tour, here it is. You know what I think that is? Shades of Dukakis.

I think Obama realized how successful Donald Trump was when he engages and does things like this, and he thought, I'm going to steal a page and try and sell my eyesore presidential library and go a little Trumpian and people can see me with a hard hat.

SHIMKUS: If he shows up at a McDonald's soon, we'll know that you're onto something.



CORKE: I'm thinking he's rolling out in the garbage truck. Yeah, maybe that too.