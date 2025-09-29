Fox Calls Obama Center 'Eyesore' Using Construction Images

These have to be some of the pettiest people on the planet. The hosts of Fox & Friends Weekend also used the segment to attack on of their favorite boogeymen... George Soros.

Cohost Griff Jenkins started things off by segueing from a segment praising a Republican New Jersey governor's candidate for wanting to bring back plastic bags, to a full-throated attack on former President Barack Obama's Presidential Center, which will be opening in 2026, and using pictures of the site while it's still under construction to talk about what an eyesore they thought it was.

Here's the back and forth with Jenkins and his cohosts, Charlie Hurt and Rachel Campos-Duffy, repeating a bunch of the hit piece by the New York Post over the site's funding:

JENKINS: So from the Green New Deal, to plastic bags being banned, you have to remember, when did all that that start? It started under the Obama administration, which is making headlines now because his presidential center in Chicago, that we've talked about on this show.

We now have an update that that presidential center budget is almost triple what it's going to cost. It was estimated to be $300 million. That's original estimate, and now it's $850 million, could be going higher.

The New York Post saying donations to the Obama Foundation set up by the former president to build a 19 acre campus -- looking at it there -- including a museum athletic facility in the fruit and vegetable gardens in Chicago "Totaling $2 million were instead sent to the Tides Foundation in 2022 in 2023 according to its latest available federal tax filings."

You will recall that Tides group is connected to George Soros.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yeah, so we're finding out that it's... it's as ugly on the inside when you look at the filings, as it is on the outside.

And while I'm really upset that this money is going to basically fund protests around the country and on campuses and probably the stuff we're seeing in Portland -- I mean it's all really shady too.

This is for teenagers' summer, or whatever, and then you find out it's going to, you know, these these shady groups from George Soros, but I just can't get over how anti-human...

HURT: Yeah.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: ... this monstrosity, as it is such an eyesore, and the people in the neighborhood, it's right in the middle of a Black neighborhood on the South Side, and the people there are are so angry Charlie, that you would destroy their neighborhood with this ice storm.

I mean, it's the most ugly, communist, brutalist thing I've ever seen.



HURT: Can you imagine if you were in a wealthy neighborhood and they tried to build something like that? They wouldn't let you do it.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Exactly.

HURT: If you were politically connected, you wouldn't allow them to build that in your neighborhood, destroy your neighborhood like that. It, it, it... it looks like some sort of alien complex.

JENKINS: We talked on this very couch to former governor Rod Blagojevich when this story was kind of coming out, and he said you know, that... that the intention of the presidential center was to supposed to help people, particularly in the lower income neighborhoods.

But now with the estimate that we're getting, nearly $900 million dollars that... who's going to pay for that? The tax payers are going to pay for that.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: It's going to be a billion dollars. You know who's getting... who's doing better because of this. Not the people in the neighborhood. Valerie Jarrett. I just saw that her salary is $750,000, and God knows where else she's getting money that that's... this is a big money making scheme for all his friends.

HURT: This is what a $750,000 a year can consultation gets you.

JENKINS: Yeah. More on that coming.