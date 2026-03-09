Lindsey Graham Threatens 'Consequences' If Saudi Arabia Doesn't Join Iran War

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) vowed that there would be "consequences" for Saudi Arabia if the U.S. ally did not join in the war against Iran.

"The American Embassy is being evacuated in Riyadh because of sustained attacks by Iran against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Graham wrote in a Monday post on X. "It is my understanding the Kingdom refuses to use their capable military as a part of an effort to end the barbaric and terrorist Iranian regime who has terrorized the region and killed 7 Americans."

"Why should America do a defense agreement with a country like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that is unwilling to join a fight of mutual interest?" the senator asked. "Saudi Arabia seems to be issuing statements and doing things in the background that are marginally helpful, but unwilling to participate in military operations to end the reign of terror coming out of Iran."

"Hopefully this changes soon. If not, consequences will follow."