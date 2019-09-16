Trump Threatens Iran, Who Knew Saudi Arabia Was Part Of NATO?

This past weekend, Saudi Arabia's oil fields were hit with a drone attack.
The Trump administration publicly blamed Iran for being the culprits, even though the Houthi insurgency have taken credit for them.
Houthi Forces in Yemen have warned of more to come, but the U.S. does not believe they were responsible,
And with Trump's track record of lying, even about inconsequential and meaningless things like weather maps, how can the administration be trusted at all to tell the American people the truth?
So far they have offered up no evidence to point the attacks to Iran.
Sunday night Donald Trump tweeted out a serious military threat against Iran.
Trump is telling the world that once the U.S. has verification that Iran did attack the oil fields, the U.S. will strike militarily in retaliation.
Justin Amash and many others were quick to rebuke him.
After his pointed threat to Iran, Trump lied to the press about his own words in regards to a proposed meetings with Iran
Axios writes, "Moments later, Trump followed his comments up by tweeting, "The Fake News is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, "No Conditions." That is an incorrect statement (as usual!)."
Flashback: In June, the president told NBC's "Meet The Press that he wanted to talk with Iran with "no preconditions."
If a country that is in NATO were attacked, then all member nations band together and defend them, but Saudi Arabia is not a member even though they are our allies and Trump has forgiven MBS for murdering a US resident. Wouldn't be nice if Trump was as nice to our NATO allies as they are to murderous thugs?
Tulsi Gabbard, of all people, hit the nail on the head with this tweet.