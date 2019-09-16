Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Trump Threatens Iran, Who Knew Saudi Arabia Was Part Of NATO?

Is Trump awaiting the OK from Saudi Arabia to attack Iran?
By John Amato
Trump Threatens Iran, Who Knew Saudi Arabia Was Part Of NATO?
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

This past weekend, Saudi Arabia's oil fields were hit with a drone attack.

The Trump administration publicly blamed Iran for being the culprits, even though the Houthi insurgency have taken credit for them.

Houthi Forces in Yemen have warned of more to come, but the U.S. does not believe they were responsible,

The Houthi rebel faction in Yemen warned on Monday of more attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, two days after strikes that interrupted much of the kingdom’s production heightened tensions between Iran and the United States and raised fears of a wider armed conflict.

And with Trump's track record of lying, even about inconsequential and meaningless things like weather maps, how can the administration be trusted at all to tell the American people the truth?

So far they have offered up no evidence to point the attacks to Iran.

Sunday night Donald Trump tweeted out a serious military threat against Iran.

Trump is telling the world that once the U.S. has verification that Iran did attack the oil fields, the U.S. will strike militarily in retaliation.

Justin Amash and many others were quick to rebuke him.

After his pointed threat to Iran, Trump lied to the press about his own words in regards to a proposed meetings with Iran

Axios writes, "Moments later, Trump followed his comments up by tweeting, "The Fake News is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, "No Conditions." That is an incorrect statement (as usual!)."

Flashback: In June, the president told NBC's "Meet The Press that he wanted to talk with Iran with "no preconditions."


↓ Story continues below ↓

If a country that is in NATO were attacked, then all member nations band together and defend them, but Saudi Arabia is not a member even though they are our allies and Trump has forgiven MBS for murdering a US resident. Wouldn't be nice if Trump was as nice to our NATO allies as they are to murderous thugs?

Tulsi Gabbard, of all people, hit the nail on the head with this tweet.

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.