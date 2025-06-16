Trump Has FOMO, Threatens Iran: 'We Could Get Involved'

Trump told ABC News that the US was not involved in any military actions against Iran, but it's possible we could get involved in the future.

Trump was interviewed by ABC's Rachel Scott Sunday and was asked if reports were true that Netanyahu pushed Trump to get involved in military actions against Iran.

Trump refused to answer, but then said, "We're not involved in it. It's possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved."

This is as threatening a statement made by a US President against Iran in fifty years.

Trump has been recently trying get a nuclear deal with Iran. This wouldn’t be necessary if he hadn’t unceremoniously withdrew the US from President Obama's Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement reached in July 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 countries of the world including the EU during his first term.

But Trump's rhetoric is way over the top.

This is not helpful when bombs are flying between Israel and Iran. It's possible he believes his idiotic words would scare Iran into a deal, but that will not happen.

Trump has run as an isolationist and blasted every recent administration as warmongers.

Now he is courting a modern day world war with the Middle east.

Heaven help us all.