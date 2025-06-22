Unhinged Mark Levin Does Victory Dance Following Iran Bombing

The level of both bloodlust and fealty to Trump during this segment with Fox's Mark Levin and Sean Hannity following the strikes by the United States on Iran's primary nuclear facilities was disturbing to watch, to say the least.

These two dangerous clowns have been some of the biggest warmongers on Fox for ages now, and they finally got their wish this Saturday from Trump:

Speaking with Sean Hannity on Saturday night,Levin — one of the most vocal proponents of an attack on Iran — lauded President Donald Trump for going forward with the strikes. “You’re looking at a historic figure,” Levin said of Trump. “Shouldn’t we have a little faith in this man? We have a lot of faith in this man. Shouldn’t we have a little faith in United States military? We just kicked their ass!” Levin added, “There’s no other military on the face of the earth that could do that. There’s not another commander-in-chief that has the guts to do what President Trump did.” [...] I want the so-called — I don’t know what to call them! People running around, ‘warmonger,’ the sloganeers. This should be an education for you too!” Levin said. “This should be an education for you too!” Levin went on to argue the mission was “never going to fail under this commander-in-chief.” “This is historic!” Levin said. “He is historic! United States military is historic! This is a big damn day! This is just like Reagan in front of the gate, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!'”

It's "historic" alright, but not in the way Levin believes it is. What Trump did is unconstitutional, not that he'll care. Whether anyone in his party decides to finally constrain him is another matter. I'm not holding my breath.