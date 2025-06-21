Bannon Turns On Fox Over Push For War With Iran

We had Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz going at it earlier this week over the push by many on the right to get the United States directly involved in the Israeli bombing attack on Iran, and now we've got former Trump adviser Steve Bannon going straight after Fox over their warmongering.

‘Dangerous’: Steve Bannon Calls for Investigation of Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany, Sean Hannity, and Mark Levin Over Support for Israel:

Bannon’s comments came on Friday morning on his War Room show, during which he played a clip of McEnany musing on Fox that “what they’ve [the Iranian government] done is take American hostages and wreak havoc on the world. America First is not sitting in a beach chair and using words. It’s taking decisive action when we can take out Fordow with one swoop of an airplane.”

During the segment with McEnany on this Thursday's The Five, she went straight after Bannon, and compared him and the others urging caution to Joe Biden, and accused them of sticking their heads in the sand as Biden supposedly did while visiting the beaches of Delaware.

As Mediate reported, Bannon was none too happy with McEnany: