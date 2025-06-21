Bannon Turns On Fox Over Push For War With Iran

The scorpions are turning on each other.
By HeatherJune 21, 2025

We had Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz going at it earlier this week over the push by many on the right to get the United States directly involved in the Israeli bombing attack on Iran, and now we've got former Trump adviser Steve Bannon going straight after Fox over their warmongering.

‘Dangerous’: Steve Bannon Calls for Investigation of Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany, Sean Hannity, and Mark Levin Over Support for Israel:

Bannon’s comments came on Friday morning on his War Room show, during which he played a clip of McEnany musing on Fox that “what they’ve [the Iranian government] done is take American hostages and wreak havoc on the world. America First is not sitting in a beach chair and using words. It’s taking decisive action when we can take out Fordow with one swoop of an airplane.”

During the segment with McEnany on this Thursday's The Five, she went straight after Bannon, and compared him and the others urging caution to Joe Biden, and accused them of sticking their heads in the sand as Biden supposedly did while visiting the beaches of Delaware.

As Mediate reported, Bannon was none too happy with McEnany:

“‘With one swoop of an airplane.’ Of course, Kayleigh McEnany is infantile, let’s be blunt. That right there is dangerous. That is dangerous, and that is on Fox all day long. I’m absolutely serious. Why wouldn’t, why do you not think that they’re representing a foreign government? Hannity, Levin, the whole crowd. There should be an investigation,” he declared. “Has there been intelligence? Are, you know, are the guys taking ads? You see the APAC ads all the time over there. I’m a supporter of Israel. And I believe in Israel first to do what they think is necessary. And they’ve done a pretty magnificent job recently with Hezbollah in southern Syria. I think even in Gaza, although it should be done a lot quicker and get it over with. But this is different scale. This is different level. And in history, scale matters.”

Discussion

