Bannon's Network Claims Oath Keepers Arrest Clears Trump

Ten members of the Oath Keepers, including their leader were arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy related to the January 6 insurrection on Thursday.

Right on cue a "Dr. Gina" Loudon on Real America's Voice, the home of Steve Bannon proclaimed Trump must be innocent because the Oath Keepers must have been planing it before the speech.

I was waiting for this claim to come from the extreme right wing fever swamps and Gina Loudon, aka Dr. Gina, was a member of the Trump advisory board and the co-chair of Women for Trump 2020, so she made the case for the Orange Julius.

Loudon was also called out by The Daily Beast for claiming she had a PhD in Psychology she got from an online school, but she does no in fact have that degree.

"Now that that's been revealed, does this clear Donald Trump because you kinda can't have it both ways?" Loudon asked.

"Trump was impeached for inciting the insurrection on January 6, but he gave a speech telling to peacefully (I'm quoting) to march on the Capitol. They said that Trump wanted to overthrow the government and to subvert the peaceful transition of power And they impeached him for it, " she cried.

"But after today's arrests, that narrative is blown out of the water," she concluded.

Huh? As we've been covering, there is mounting evidence that this was a well-planned operation, as admitted to by Peter Navarro and others to overthrow the election by Trump and his advisors.

The Oath Keepers were most likely a small part of the plan.

OAN, Newsmax, Fox News and RAV never give their audience any information that could be used to tarnish Trump or be used to call him out for lying about the 2020 election.

I doubt many of their viewers have watched more than a few minutes from the attack on the Capitol and instead focus on Ashli Babbitt, or whatever else the propagandists tell them.