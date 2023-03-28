Real America's Voice Guest Calls For Violence Against Michael Cohen

A supporter of Donald Trump called for violence against attorney Michael Cohen because his testimony could result in an indictment for the former president.

During a Monday interview on MAGA network Real America's Voice, host Ed Henry spoke to a guest named Jared.

"He lives in New York, right? Michael Cohen? He lives in Manhattan?" Jared pointed out. "I hope he's being protected, because even though the president doesn't condone violence, that man needs his ass handed to him."

"Maybe not violence," Henry interrupted. "We're not calling for violence."

"I mean, he's a lying sack of crap, man," Jared continued. "It pisses me off. And I'd slap a figure-four leg lock on him in seconds. That guy is disgusting. You talk about a horse face."

"He's like, I can't stand that guy," he added. "Right between the eyes, he needs it. Anyway, that's my opinion on Michael Cohen. You can't let somebody like that off the hook. You can't let him off the hook."

Co-host Karyn Turk downplayed the guest's calls for violence.

"Well, and being from Jersey myself, I want to say that like the things that you say, you know, these are normal speak for someone from Jersey," she opined. "They're not to be taken totally, literally."

"Don't blame Jersey," Jared quipped. "Just blame me. I'm a man of loyalty. I'm a man of passion. I'm a man of conviction. And for that man to do what he did alone, he needs his ass handed to him."

The guest insisted that he was usually a "gentle man."

"It doesn't sound like it this morning," Henry observed.

Trump has also suggested his supporters engage in violent protest as he faces a possible indictment concerning hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.