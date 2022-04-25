Mike Lindell Has A Plan To 'Get Rid Of The Machines Once And For All'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is more convinced than ever that judges appointed by former President Donald Trump will "rise up" to dismantle parts of the U.S. election system.
By Karoli KunsApril 25, 2022

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is more convinced than ever that judges appointed by former President Donald Trump will "rise up" to dismantle parts of the U.S. election system.

During a Monday appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic program, Lindell spoke about a lawsuit that aims to ban all electronic voting machines.

"If you go back a year, all the judges back then, nobody looked at the evidence," Lindell said of previous election challenges. "They were afraid for whatever reason. They didn't want to be the first guy to step up, have their families attacked or whatever."

"Now, as you know, things are changing," he continued. "Look at that great judge in Florida that just did the ruling to get rid of the mask mandates on the planes. This time around, all those judges that Donald Trump put in, they're going to rise up and they're going to make rulings that are going to stay within our Constitution and stay within the law."

Lindell explained that he is backing a request for a preliminary injunction brought by Arizona candidate for governor Kari Lake (R) and state Rep. Mark Finchem (R).

"It's a preliminary injunction that will get rid of the machines once and for all," he said. "And that's the relief. It's under statute [42 U.S. Code § 1983] -- all this lawyer talk."

