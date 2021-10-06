Media Bites
Lindell's New Theory: Fox News Invited Dominion Suit To Fire Lou Dobbs

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has a new conspiracy theory about the 2020 presidential election.
By David
5 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
The pillow executive told Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon that he believes Fox News secretly "invited" a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems as an excuse to fire Fox Business host Lou Dobbs and stifle discussion about the election.

"I still believe Fox said, 'Hey, come and sue us quick so we can fire Lou Dobbs,'" Lindell explained.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa," Bannon replied. "You're going pure conspiracy theory."

"I think they invited the lawsuit," Lindell insisted. "After November 3rd, after they called Arizona early, they didn't talk about the election. You go back in time and you can't find them talking about the election. They were too busy talking about Hunter Biden's laptop after the fact."

"I believe because they were sued by Smartmatic which was kind of weird," he continued. "And all of the sudden, they invited Dominion in and then fired Lou Dobbs the next day, whenever it was. And then nobody could go on Fox anymore and talk about the 2020 election. It's a good excuse for Fox."

