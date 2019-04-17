Lou Dobbs Plants Conspiracy Theory On Notre Dame Fire

FOXBusiness host and promoter of every single wingnut conspiracy theory that helps Donald Trump, Lou Dobbs, jumped into the quagmire of conservative mucus Tuesday, alleging that the French are discounting arson as the cause for the disastrous fire at Notre Dame only for “political purposes.”

Several right-wing outlets are attempting to make this investigation a cover-up.

Notice how smoothly the nutbags and bigots have slid into “absence of evidence is evidence of brown people did it”https://t.co/QDGL51FuRB — HeartyStewHat (@Popehat) April 16, 2019

On Tuesday night's show, Dobbs joined the sewer of right-wing talkers: “One thing authorities are ruling out, however, within just a matter of hours? Arson.”

LOU DOBBS: This is the situation right now in France and, and the recent history of what has happened to Catholic churches throughout the nation. Ignored too often by some covering the tragedy, some who have ruled out speculation about the cause of the Notre Dame fire as they speculate taking it as gospel that, well, arson was not the cause. That was a decision made within hours. It sounds like a different kind of decision. Perhaps a political decision rather than one based on careful investigation of the facts. That would amount to speculation, wouldn't it?

Shepard Smith is one Fox News personality who refused to entertain racist speculation for the cause of the fire, and cut off a Fox news guest from perpetuating this type of conspiracy. But Lou Dobbs sucks it up like an old dried up sponge left out in the desert heat.

h/t Media Matters