The FAFO Anthem Has Dropped

Tik Tok always delivers.
The FAFO Anthem Has Dropped
Credit: Composite/Fran Langum
By Red PainterNovember 22, 2024

Fuck Around And Find Out (FAFO) is a term that we should all be familiar with as we watch the 2nd Trump term start (gag, sorry). Simply put, it is both a challenge and a mocking statement, usually directed at supporters of a political opponent. We know what you are doing is going to cause unexpected consequences.

Or, shorthand, TRY ME.

Tik Tok dropped a great theme song.

@originalsinfluencer @The Lone Ranter we got you! #fafo #fafoempire #christiannationalism #funnysong ♬ original sound - Original Sinfluencer

It is set to Bonnie Tyler's song, Turn Around.

"Fucketh around and ye shall findeth out" - A Twitter User in 2024

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon