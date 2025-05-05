Horizons: Trump and MAGA are using civil rights laws to reinforce white supremacy.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: The Supreme Court's decisions to protect Trump continue to cause problems.

Other Words: The only winners in this trade war will be Trump and his fellow billionaires.

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: Republican plans to decimate the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid.

Alas, a Blog: Left handitude is on the rise.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.