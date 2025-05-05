Horizons: Trump and MAGA are using civil rights laws to reinforce white supremacy.
Lawyers, Guns and Money: The Supreme Court's decisions to protect Trump continue to cause problems.
Other Words: The only winners in this trade war will be Trump and his fellow billionaires.
Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: Republican plans to decimate the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid.
Alas, a Blog: Left handitude is on the rise.
This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.