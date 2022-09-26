Lindell: I Tried To Rid Minneapolis Of Illegal Drugs By 'Doing Them All'

Pillow salesman Mike Lindell appeared on Lindell TV and went into a rant about how he didn't start voting until 2016 when he met Donald J. Trump. And Lindell wants you to know that Trump is not a racist.

However, in 1973, the Justice Department sued Trump Management for discriminating against blacks. Both Fred Trump, the company's chairman, and Donald Trump, its president, were named as defendants. When applicants were Black, their applications were marked with a C for "Colored," and they knew to ignore those applicants. That's just one example of a few that I could throw out here.

So, anyway, Lindell says that Trump isn't racist.

Lindell said on this show that he just met for 7 hours with a New York Times reporter. He went on to say that he told him he never voted in his life until after he met Trump in 2016, and people in inner-city Minneapolis vouch for him that he's not a racist.

And he added that he tried to rid the state of Minnesota of drugs by "doing them all."

Oh, boy! That explains so much. Lindell built his pillow company from scratch in 2004 while addicted to drugs. "People say all the time that's one of the biggest miracles ever." The miracle is that he came out of that alive. Crazy but alive.