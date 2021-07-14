Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Mike Lindell Squirms Away From Trump 'August Reinstatement'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday backed off his earlier claim that former President Donald Trump would be reinstated by the "morning of August the 13th."
By David

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday backed off his earlier claim that former President Donald Trump would be reinstated by the "morning of August the 13th."

Lindell began his Wednesday appearance on Real America's Voice by telling Steve Bannon that the "truth" about the election will be revealed at his so-called cyber symposium, which is being held Aug. 10-12.

"Everyone knows the big lie is the big lie," Lindell said. "The truth was going to get revealed one way or another. I mean, God gave me a big platform and that platform is just being used to bring out the truth."

The MyPillow CEO complained that journalists have taken his words out of context.

"I had some guy from Bloomberg call me and he's trying to trick me," he recalled. "Listen, pal, you can't trick me into anything because I just keep putting out what I have and the truth."

Lindell then insisted that he never said the election would be overturned by August 13.

"Here's what I said about a week ago, we're going to live stream to the world on the 10th, 11th, and 12th of August," he explained. "But what I said was when you all see what I've seen, what I have, the morning of the 13th, you're going to wake up and go, wow, what are we going to do. Everyone's going to know it and that's when we're going to bring it to the Supreme Court."

"I didn't say that everything's going to change the morning of the 13th," Lindell said. "But everybody's going to know what I know."

But Lindell said that he's still convinced that Trump will eventually be reinstated as president.

"The real winner always gets put back in," he said.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team