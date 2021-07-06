Lindell: 'Morning Of August 13th' Trump Will Be President Again

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has set August 13 as the day that former President Donald Trump will officially be the leader of the United States.

For months, Lindell has promised that Trump would be back in office in August following a new inauguration.

The MyPillow CEO revealed the date for Trump's takeover in an interview over the weekend.

"By the time of the morning of August the 13th, it will be the talk of the world," Lindell told conservative host Brannon Howse. "Let's get this election pulled down. Let's right the right. Let's get these communists out that have taken over and then you'll see."

"Right now, the biggest concern is getting this election pulled down," he added. "Trump won. I mean, it's pretty simple."