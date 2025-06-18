Tucker Carlson Humiliates Ted Cruz Over Iran

On his Tuesday podcast, Tucker Carlson utterly humiliated Sen. Ted Cruz for not knowing much of anything about Iran, the country he wants to bomb into Kingdom Come.

Carlson is not a fan of attacking Iran, and Cruz fell into a simple trap of his own making. It takes five seconds to know the most basic aspects of any country.

CARLSON: How many people live in Iran, by the way?

CARLSON: I don't know the population.

CARLSON: At all?

CARLSON: No, I don't know the population.

CARLSON: You don't know the population of the country you seek to topple?

CRUZ: How many people live in Iran?

CARLSON: 92 million.

CRUZ: Okay.

Yeah, I...

CARLSON: How could you not know that?

CRUZ: I don't sit around memorizing population tables.

CARLSON: Well, it's kind of relevant because you're calling for the overthrow of the government.

CRUZ: Why is it relevant, whether it's 90 million, or 80 million, or 100 million, why is that relevant?

CARLSON: Well, because if you don't know anything about the country...

CRUZ: I didn't say I don't know anything about the country.

CARLSON: Okay, what's the ethnic mix of Iran?

CRUZ: They are Persians and predominantly Shia.

CARLSON You don't know anything about Iran. So actually the country...

CRUZ: Okay, I am not the Tucker Carlson expert on Iran who says...

CARLSON You're a senator who's calling for the overthrow of the government, and you don't know anything about the country. No, you don't know anything about the country.

CARLSON: You're the one who claims they're not trying to murder Donald Trump.

CRUZ: No, I'm not saying that.

CARLSON Who can't figure out if it was a good idea to kill General Soleimani, and you said it was bad.

So you're not trying to murder Trump.

Yes, I do.

CARLSON: Because you're not calling for military strikes against them in retaliation, and if you really believe that...

CRUZ: We are carrying out military strikes today.

CARLSON You said Israel was.

CRUZ: Right.

CARLSON With our help.

CRUZ: I said we. Israel is leading them, but we're supporting them.

CARLSON: Well, you're breaking news here, because the U.S. government last night denied, the National Security Council spokesman Alex Pfeiffer denied, on behalf of Trump, that we were acting on Israel's behalf in any offensive capacity at all.

CRUZ: No, we're not bombing them. Israel's bombing them.

CARLSON: You just said we were.

CRUZ: We are supporting Israel.

CARLSON: You're at high stakes.

CARLSON You're a senator.

If you're saying the United States government is...

CRUZ: No, we're...

Now, we're with Iran right now.

CARLSON: People are listening.