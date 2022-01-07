Ted Cruz Learns Who Runs Today's Republican Party: Tucker

Honoring the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, Cruz called it a "terrorist attack."

Uh oh.

Ted was made to pay for his sins. On television.

In immediate response, MAGA and QAnon loving Republicans descended upon him.

So of course Cruz contacted Fox News to retract what he had said.

Carlson opened and said calling Jan 6 "a terrorist attack" is a lie. (It's not.)

"You told that lie on purpose and I'm wondering why you did?" Carlson asked as a very leading question, ya think?

Cruz was one of the seditious enablers on that dreadful day and that's why he's been backtracking, forcefully calling it an insurrection.

Cruz replied, "The way I phrased things yesterday, it was sloppy and frankly dumb -- "

Carlson interrupted, "I don't buy that! --- I do not believe you used that accidentally. I just don't."

Sen. Cruz gave a convoluted explanation of why his phrasing was sloppy, but it made no sense at all.

What made sense was the depths of emasculation Cruz would allow himself to take as a punishment.

The interview got more embarrassing for a groveling Cruz as it went on.

Cruz continued to claim he was sloppy by calling the attack on the US Capitol "terrorism" and begged for forgiveness.

"They are trying to paint us as Nazis!" Cruz exclaimed.

How much of a Fail are you if you can be pantsed by Tucker Carlson? Watch this train wreck for yourself.

--

Update: Adam Kinzinger remembered that it wasn't the first time Cruz had used those words -- he said so a year ago, too.

