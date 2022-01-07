Ted Cruz Learns Who Runs Today's Republican Party: Tucker

Telling the truth is hazardous to your political health, and you certainly aren't allowed to do so on Tucker's show.
By John AmatoJanuary 7, 2022

Honoring the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, Cruz called it a "terrorist attack."

Uh oh.

Ted was made to pay for his sins. On television.

In immediate response, MAGA and QAnon loving Republicans descended upon him.

So of course Cruz contacted Fox News to retract what he had said.

Carlson opened and said calling Jan 6 "a terrorist attack" is a lie. (It's not.)

"You told that lie on purpose and I'm wondering why you did?" Carlson asked as a very leading question, ya think?

Cruz was one of the seditious enablers on that dreadful day and that's why he's been backtracking, forcefully calling it an insurrection.

Cruz replied, "The way I phrased things yesterday, it was sloppy and frankly dumb -- "

Carlson interrupted, "I don't buy that! --- I do not believe you used that accidentally. I just don't."

Sen. Cruz gave a convoluted explanation of why his phrasing was sloppy, but it made no sense at all.

What made sense was the depths of emasculation Cruz would allow himself to take as a punishment.

The interview got more embarrassing for a groveling Cruz as it went on.

Cruz continued to claim he was sloppy by calling the attack on the US Capitol "terrorism" and begged for forgiveness.

"They are trying to paint us as Nazis!" Cruz exclaimed.

How much of a Fail are you if you can be pantsed by Tucker Carlson? Watch this train wreck for yourself.

--

Update: Adam Kinzinger remembered that it wasn't the first time Cruz had used those words -- he said so a year ago, too.

A slightly more risqué take on Cruz's appearance.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue