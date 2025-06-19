Trump Claims Tucker Carlson Apologized For Iran Remarks

Trump’s claims about Tucker Carlson's apology look more like an effort to downplay the raging MAGA civil war over Trump's warmongering against Iran than much of a change of heart on Carlson’s part.

From The Daily Beast:

“[Carlson] called and apologized the other day because he thought he had said things that were a little bit too strong, and I appreciate that,” the president said.

Trump called the right-wing media personality a “nice guy” on Wednesday after he took a swipe at Carlson on Monday and slammed him “kooky” in a Truth Social post.

…

The president claimed he asked Carlson if he was okay with Iran possessing nuclear weapons and said the conservative political commentator “sort of didn’t like that.”

“I said ‘well, if it’s ok with you, then you and I do have a difference,’” the president said of their conversation. “But it’s really not okay with him. Therefore, you may have to fight and maybe it’ll end, and maybe it’ll end very quickly.”