Sean Hannity Is Trump's Minister Of War

Fox News has become a major proponent for Trump to attack Iran, and Sean Hannity is now dictating to Iran the terms of surrender.

Hannity claims Iran has been at war with the US since 1979, while we have been asleep. That's a lie.

These same people were clamoring for George W Bush to attack Iraq over the same unfounded WMD claims, and look what it got us?

When did rhetoric become evidence of nuclear warheads?

Trump's handpicked DNI Tulsi Gabbard, MAGA through and through, has stated that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons. She has been sidelined and I wouldn't doubt fired if she says anything not vetted by Trump's handlers.

Hannity ranted throughout the opening of his show about the need for Trump (whom he somehow categorizes as a military genius) to start dropping the bombs.

Hannity: Now they have been at war with us since 1979, 444 days Americans held hostage. They threatened to nuke the United States almost every year. Now, when someone tells you who they are and what they plan to do, I would believe them, especially with their history of fomenting terrorism worldwide. This is something America learned the hard way, after 9-11. Remember the 9-11 Commission report.

The 9/11 report did not claim Iran was at war with the US.

If anyone were involved, it would be Trump's patron saints in Saudi Arabia.

HANNITY: They were at war with us. We were not at war with them. Put simply, we cannot sleepwalk into a nuclear-armed Iran. The world, America, Israel, and the entire region will be held hostage. Now if there is a solution tonight that is emerging that can keep us out of this conflict with all of the things that I mentioned in terms of any place, anywhere, anytime inspections, if they will give up their long and short range missiles, if they will give up their missile batteries, if they will allow American inspectors and scientists to dismantle the four-dose site, great. I am open to peace.

Will Trump use Hannity's conditions? I wouldn't doubt it. Hannity is on the phone with Trump every day.



Congress needs to challenge Trump's possible attack.

I'm sorry, but when did the US declare war on Iran, and what are their actual offenses?

Israel's attack on Iran is not an Iranian offense against the US. If Israel hadn't attacked Iran and had taken the spotlight away from Trump, we wouldn't be having this conversation.

Trump will do anything to stay the focus of all media attention. It appears that his administration considered committing a possible war crime to do so.

Fuck Hannity to hell with a rake.