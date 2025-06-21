It's Iraq All Over Again!

The reason I started Crooksandliars back in 2004, was because I was furious about the Iraq war started by George Bush. I learned soon after how our independent press fiddled away their journalistic responsibilities and cosigned most of the Bush administrations claims.

I wanted my voice to be heard so my friend set C&L up on Radio Userland. I never expected us to be here going on twenty-one years, but that's because of you guys.

What I'm seeing and hearing now is almost word for word a playback from those early years before we invaded Iraq.

I'm having an entire flashback (and it's not from acid) from the run up to the Iraq war.

The many lies told by Dick Cheney, Colin Powell, George W. Bush and so many others to convince the American people to support an invasion and the refusal of the mainstream media to hold anyone accountable.

MSNBC went so far as firing the lone antiwar voice of Phil Donahue.

How we miss the great Bill Moyers.

Read his piece from 2007 on PBS called "Buying the War."

Right now, Fox News is openly calling for Demented Donald to BOMB IRAN.

So are his minions on Newsmax, while some MAGA cultists are against it, Trump has handed over his foreign policy to Bibi Netanyahu and Fox News.

Instead of "Saddam having WMDs", the through line is, "Iran has nukes" or "is about to have nukes any minute", and we must destroy them.

They are saying, but not saying, 'We don't want the smoking gun to be a mushroom cloud."

It will be quick and easy!

Bunker buster bombs will end Iran's nuclear capabilities in a flash. The time is upon us, now!

No troops lost, etc...

How has that worked out for the US, ever?

The ramifications of a US attack will be monumental. Those supporters will strike back at us, rest assured. They may not do it immediately, but Trump, the peacemaker, is about to make the same mistakes W Bush made. You know the same guy that Trump has constantly criticized and vilified.



This bastard Jim Hanson calls for nuclear destruction along with sending troops on the ground of Iran.

This is not good news either.

Remember when Trump said he was a fan of how Saddam Hussein killed people? From 2016..