Sound familiar?
Hannity Claims ‘Inevitable’ War With Iran Will Be A Quickie
By NewsHound EllenJune 13, 2025

When right-wingers have a terrible idea, they just never give up. For example, as long as I can recall, Sean Hannity been salivating for war with Iran.

What makes it so much more dangerous now is that Hannity is an unofficial adviser to his Bedtime BFF Donald Trump.

Media Matters caught Hannity chatting with another of his fave sexual predators, Bill O’Reilly, on the subject.

From Hannity's June 11, 2025 radio show:

HANNITY: It looks like it's one minute to midnight with Iran. It really does, Bill. And so, the Iranians rejected [Trump’s] deal. Trump came back and said, "Okay, it's on you." And I honestly think that it's now inevitable that these nuclear sites are going to have to be taken out. I would rather it not be. I don't believe this will be a long, protracted war.

By wild coinky-dink, Commander-in-Chief Bone Spurs Trump threatened a “massive conflict” in the Middle East “soon,” on Thursday.

Hannity’s beloved Republicans made the same “quick war” claim about George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq. Of course, Chickenhawk Hannity loved that war, too.

Nobody should have believed it then and nobody should believe it now.

