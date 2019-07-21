Hannity Uses His Fox Show To Threaten Iran

Chickenhawk Sean Hannity has added “international war monger” to his extracurricular job as “unofficial chief of staff” and Bedtime BFF to Donald Trump.

With his long-held dream of war with Iran closer than ever, Hannity gave it an extra nudge Friday night, from the safety of his Fox News studio, in a pre-scripted commentary that was surely approved by a Fox producer.

Hannity sounded excited, not grave, as he announced that Trump has authorized the deployment of military personnel to Saudi Arabia.

However, after his excited recap of escalating tensions, International War Monger Hannity said, “Let me just stop for a second with the news” in order to “speak directly with the Iranian mullahs.” By which Hannity meant he wanted to fan the flames:

Media Matters has the transcript (my emphases added):

Let me tell you what's not going to happen to help you out tonight and what could happen. You keep pushing this button, and I can promise you the president is never going to engage in a boots on the ground, long protracted conflict. No. He is going -- if he acts, he is going to act and it's going to be over quickly. That's my prediction. HANNITY: I want to speak directly to the Iranian mullahs. I want to tell you I have known President Trump for, well, about 23-plus years.. No. He is going --That's my prediction. And you have been warned. It will be over and it will be over quickly. That is my prediction to the Iranian mullahs. So you keep acting the way you're acting and you will see -- like we have been right on so many issues over the years, we will be right on that prediction. Now we all know -- if we're going to be very honest tonight, we know the prime minister, I know the mullahs in Iran knows it, I know the president knows it -- that the prime minister of Great Britain is weak. President Trump is not weak. If he decides to act, it will be over quickly -- and let me add one other thing, you will lose.

Hannity said nothing about his military-age son enlisting.

Watch the kind of warmongering rhetoric that Fox News approves of above, from the July 19, 2019 Hannity.

Published with permission from News Hounds.