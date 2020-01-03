Media Bites
On Fox News, It's 2003 All Over Again

Getting the Iraq War Clusterf**k Boy Band back together again.
By Frances Langum
1 year ago by Karoli Kuns
[Above: May 2018, Dick Cheney argues for a permanent war in the Middle East because "WMD's."]

Trump's overt assassination of a leading Iranian general (and subsequent victory lap) has led Fox News to get all the old Iraq War pimps back together again. (Hat-tip to Media Matters's Andrew Lawrence for taking the hit on these tweets.)

There's tremendous effort on Fox to make SURE their viewers don't equate the attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad with Benghazi. Because Fox News viewers "remember" Benghazi. It's one of the brainwash words Fox News has used for years to trigger hatred for Hillary Clinton.

But don't call it "Trump's Benghazi"!

On the other hand, Fox News viewers can't possibly remember the Iraq War because Glenn Beck's Fox News-sponsored Tea Party movement was the Bush-off machine (h/t Driftglass) that allowed all Fox News viewers to forget there ever was a George W. Trump. Er, I mean...

WHY then have on Ari Fleisher to deliver Dick Cheney's old fail "we will be greeted as liberators" speech?

And Karl Rove?

I'm dead.

And then there's this...breaking up the tension with Joe Piscopo.

Happy New Year!

