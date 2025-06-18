Did Trump Declare War Against Iran Without Telling Anyone?

Lil' Marco says we aren't involved, Kudlow says Trump knew , and now he's claiming air supremacy.
By John AmatoJune 18, 2025

Earlier Tuesday on Air Force One, Donald Trump told the people of Tehran to evacuate the city, while tweeting "we" have complete and total control of the skies over Iran.

Who the f*ck is "we?"

The country thought only Israel was involved in the conflict with Iran. Did he make a unilateral decision to join their cause?

trump_iran_tweet

Trump was asked if he is open to negotiating with Iran, and he replied that right now he prefers to wait and see. He was in the middle of a negotiation with Iran!

TRUMP: Their cities have been blown to pieces and lost a lot of people.

They should have done the deal. I told them, do the deal. So I don't know.

I'm not too much in the mood to negotiate now.

Q: Do you think you'll be in the Situation Room tomorrow at any point?

TRUMP: Tomorrow morning, girl, while you're sleeping. Goodbye, everyone. (misogynistic, much?)

REPORTER: Do you want to evacuate Tehran? You know how you posted evacuate?

TRUMP: I think it's safer.

A lot of bad things happening there. No, I think it's safer for them to evacuate

It's as if Trump is telling Tehran, missiles and bombs are coming.

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn't compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured "stuff." Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA.

How does the US have control over Iranian air space?

Selling weapons to Israel doesn't constitute a "we" when they attack someone.

So WTF is he talking about? It sure sounds like he's involving us in a war with Iran with no accountability or Congressional oversight. Was he really THAT mad about his shitty parade?

If Republicans, who control the House acted like a political party, they would be asking Trump for a briefing, but alas they are not.

This is one freaking mess and Demented Trump is only making it worse.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon