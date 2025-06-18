Did Trump Declare War Against Iran Without Telling Anyone?

Earlier Tuesday on Air Force One, Donald Trump told the people of Tehran to evacuate the city, while tweeting "we" have complete and total control of the skies over Iran.

Who the f*ck is "we?"

The country thought only Israel was involved in the conflict with Iran. Did he make a unilateral decision to join their cause?

Trump was asked if he is open to negotiating with Iran, and he replied that right now he prefers to wait and see. He was in the middle of a negotiation with Iran!

TRUMP: Their cities have been blown to pieces and lost a lot of people. They should have done the deal. I told them, do the deal. So I don't know. I'm not too much in the mood to negotiate now. Q: Do you think you'll be in the Situation Room tomorrow at any point? TRUMP: Tomorrow morning, girl, while you're sleeping. Goodbye, everyone. (misogynistic, much?) REPORTER: Do you want to evacuate Tehran? You know how you posted evacuate? TRUMP: I think it's safer. A lot of bad things happening there. No, I think it's safer for them to evacuate

It's as if Trump is telling Tehran, missiles and bombs are coming.

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn't compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured "stuff." Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA.

How does the US have control over Iranian air space?

Selling weapons to Israel doesn't constitute a "we" when they attack someone.

So WTF is he talking about? It sure sounds like he's involving us in a war with Iran with no accountability or Congressional oversight. Was he really THAT mad about his shitty parade?

If Republicans, who control the House acted like a political party, they would be asking Trump for a briefing, but alas they are not.

This is one freaking mess and Demented Trump is only making it worse.