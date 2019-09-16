Trump Claims He Never Said Iran Was Responsible For Bombing Saudi Arabia's Oilfields

Donald Trump said the media misreported his words and that he never definitively said Iran was responsible for the attack against Saudi Arabia, during a press "pool spray" in the White House.

This appears in the ever growing category of "you can't make this up."

In his rambling presser, Trump claimed he rebuilt America's putrid military to a superior force and that he was asking our allies for their thoughts on what should be done about the attacks on the oilfield.

"That was a very large attack, and it could be met with an attack many, many times larger very easily by our country, but we are going to find out who definitively did it first," Trump said.

A reporter off-camera asked, "Could you clarify Mr. President? You said you think Iran is responsible for the attack, do you think --- "

"I didn't say that." "Why do you say that?" he asked. "I said we think we know who it was, but I didn't say anybody but ... Certainly it would look to most like it was Iran but I did not say it the way you said it."

As soon as the Saudi oilfield attacks were reported Trump's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo clearly with all honesty blamed Iran for the drone strikes.

We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s attacks. The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 14, 2019

Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy. Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply. There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 14, 2019

Shortly afterwards, Trump tweeted this:

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

And then this:

Remember when Iran shot down a drone, saying knowingly that it was in their “airspace” when, in fact, it was nowhere close. They stuck strongly to that story knowing that it was a very big lie. Now they say that they had nothing to do with the attack on Saudi Arabia. We’ll see? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

Once again Trump has to lie to the American people instead of defending his own Secretary of State, who clearly condemned Iran for the attacks.