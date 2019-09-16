Trump Claims He Never Said Iran Was Responsible For Bombing Saudi Arabia's Oilfields

Donald Trump said the media misreported his words and that he never definitively said Iran was responsible for the attack against Saudi Arabia, during a press "pool spray" in the White House.
This appears in the ever growing category of "you can't make this up."
In his rambling presser, Trump claimed he rebuilt America's putrid military to a superior force and that he was asking our allies for their thoughts on what should be done about the attacks on the oilfield.
"That was a very large attack, and it could be met with an attack many, many times larger very easily by our country, but we are going to find out who definitively did it first," Trump said.
A reporter off-camera asked, "Could you clarify Mr. President? You said you think Iran is responsible for the attack, do you think --- "
"I didn't say that." "Why do you say that?" he asked. "I said we think we know who it was, but I didn't say anybody but ... Certainly it would look to most like it was Iran but I did not say it the way you said it."
As soon as the Saudi oilfield attacks were reported Trump's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo clearly with all honesty blamed Iran for the drone strikes.
Shortly afterwards, Trump tweeted this:
And then this:
Once again Trump has to lie to the American people instead of defending his own Secretary of State, who clearly condemned Iran for the attacks.