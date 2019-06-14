Trump Claims He Never Said What He Said About Foreign Election Help

Today is the Cheeto's birthday, and he called into his emotional support group to calm his latest controversy by lying:

FOX & FRIENDS: Essentially, you say there's nothing wrong with accepting dirt from Russia or any foreign country. you have taken a lot of heat from the Democrats regarding that since then. TRUMP: I think it was accurately stated and I've had a lot of support. F&F: Well then, clarify it. TRUMP: Yeah. I've had a lot of support. First of all, I don't think anybody would present me with anything because they know how much I love this country. Nobody is going to present me with anything bad. Number two, if i was and of course you have to look at it, because if you don't look at it you're not going to know if it's bad? But of course you give it to the FBI or report it to the attorney general or somebody like that. But of course you do that. you couldn't have that happen with our country. Everybody understands that. I thought it was made clear. in fact at the beginning I think I said I would do both. But if you don't hear what it is, you're not going to know what it is. F&F: How do you know it's bad if you don't listen to it? TRUMP: Right.

"President Trump doing more damage control this morning saying on Fox News moments agatha of course he would report a foreign offer. As a quick reminder, here's what he told ABC News this week.

TRUMP: This is somebody that says we have information on your opponent. Oh, let me call the FBI. Give me a break. Life doesn't work that way. ABC NEWS: The FBI director says that's is wrong. TRUMP: The FBI director is wrong.

"Also a note, too -- when you're asking the question, he's not getting heat from Democrats. He's getting heat from anybody that cares about this country first and it's national security," Mika said.

"He also just said I don't know if this would happen to this country when in 2016 he said we have dirt on Hillary Clinton to which his son said 'If it's what you say it is, I love it.' It seems like it already happened," John Heilemann said.

"A representative that said 'I'm from the Russian government' specifically," Elise Jordan noted.

"This is a serious time. The chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission put out a tweet last night, quote, 'I would not have thought that I needed to say this,' followed by a statement saying, 'Let me make something 100% clear to the American public and anyone running for public office. It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. Election. This is not a novel concept. Our Founding Fathers sounding the alarm about 'foreign interference, intrigue and influence.' They knew that when foreign governments seek to influence American politics, it is always to advance their own interests, not America's."