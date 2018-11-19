Trump Is 'Delusional,' A 'Pathological Liar,' And A 'Political Dingbat'

It's an endless puzzle that the Morning Joe regulars likes to play with, over and over: Why is Trump so detached from reality?

"In an interview with Fox News, President Trump insisted that the election was a far greater victory for Republicans," Mika said.

"What? This is a shock," Scarborough said.

I won the senate and that's historic, too, because if you look at presidents in the White House, it's almost never happened where you won a seat. we won -- we now have 53 as opposed to 51 and we have 53 great senators in the U.S. Senate. We won. That's a tremendous victory. Nobody talks about that. That's a far greater victory than it is for the other side.

"Nobody -- nobody ever talks about that," Scarborough said in wonder. "John Heilemann, I mean, Republicans pick up seats in the Senate, that never happens ever.

"Historic."

"Oh, wait, yeah, George W. Bush did it. But, again, to put it -- oh, there you go. Put it in proper perspective, nobody almost ever does it. Two presidents ago did it, " Scarborough said.

"This was a complete shellacking by Trump Republicans and also if you want to even look at the Senate, my God, they had a historic advantage, probably should have picked up five, six, seven seats, but while Donald Trump saying this, Chris Wallace isn't believing it. Really, no Republicans on Capitol Hill at this point are believing it ever. They know that this was a devastating loss for Trump Republicanism. So why does he just keep saying it? Why does he just keep lying?

"Three possibilities, one, delusional. Two, pathological liar. Three, political dingbat," Heilemann said.

He concluded: "All of the above."