Trump's Own Advisors Consider Him A Serious National Security Risk

Mika Brzezinski introduced this as "the big story of the day."

"The U.S. is ramping up digital attacks on Russia's power grid in an effort to deter future cyber activity. It was conducted under new cyber authorities, citing current and former government officials. Two administration officials tell the paper they believed Trump had not been briefed in any detail about the operation, while Pentagon and intelligence officials, quote, described broad hesitation to go into detail with the president about operations against Russia for concern over his reaction. And the possibility that he might countermand it or discuss it with foreign officials, as he did in 2017 when he mentioned a sensitive operation in Syria to the Russian foreign minister," she said.

"Trump lashed out in a pair of tweets on Saturday night writing, quote, 'Do you believe that the failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing cyber attacks on Russia. This is a virtual act of treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our country.'

"He also called the story not true, adding 'anything goes with our corrupt news media today. they will do or say whatever it takes with not even the slightest thought of consequence. These are true cowards and no doubt the enemy of the people.'

"The Times responded to Trump, writing 'Accusing the press of treason is dangerous.' He said they had spoken to his own national security officials and there were no concerns."

So they can't tell Trump about a major national security effort, because telling him presents a major national security risk. Way to go, Trump voters!