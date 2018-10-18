Scarborough Source Told Him Trump Is Lying About Saudi Money

After showing a clip of Trump talking to the press about the Saudis yesterday, Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough commented.

"It's a shameful performance because the whole world is watching, Donald. That's why you should tell him. The whole world is watching and they're listening to you and it seems you are for sale. The Russians give you a lot of money. you come on our show three years ago and you defend it. you say at least he's a strong leader.

"Why? Because it's your son saying you make all of this money from russia. All of these Russians, they spent money. You tweeted that it was fake news, what we were saying, that we were lying. You know what we're going to do? You busted me. I got it from the source. This is embarrassing. I got the information that the Saudis helped make you richer from a source that's not a very good source. In fact, it's hard to believe anything that comes from this source because it's a constant stream of steady lies.

"But I will admit, very embarrassed, but my source for saying that you, Donald, came from, millions and millions of dollars came from this source right here. Let's play this tape right here. I'm ashamed."

He then played a clip of Trump -- bragging about how much money he makes from Saudi Arabians.

TRUMP: I get along great with all of them. they buy me, they spend $40 million, $50 million. I love the Saudis. Many are in this building. I like the Saudis. They're very nice. I make a lot of money with them. They buy all sorts of my stuff. All kinds of toys from Trump.

There you go, Tiny. Game on.

