Trump Attacks, Scarborough Retorts By Telling Him To 'Turn Off The TV' And Maybe Do Some Work

Kurt Bardella said the headlines from Dr. Anthony Fauci's appearance before a Senate hearing today will propbably contradict Trump, "Which frankly might mean by the end of the week, Dr. Fauci might not have a job, the way Donald Trump operates."

"The thing is, what Republicans need to be careful about, is that before they start attacking the libtards, start attacking with conspiracy theories, Dr. Fauci plays off his testimony, they need to understand this," Scarborough said.

"The White House plan, quote, Opening Up America. States should, quote, 'have a downward trajectory of positive tests or a downward trajectory of documented cases of coronavirus over two weeks, while conducting the robust contact tracing and surveillance testing of asymptomatic people.' Asymptomatic people, not what Donald Trump said yesterday. Asymptomatic people in vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes. Again, who was the libtard that wrote up these guidelines, that approved these guidelines and announced them to America? Donald J. Trump, the guy that's chased off the stage by women reporters," he said, referring to yesterday's press conference.

"I mean, he gets upset, makes racist comments to American reporters who grew up in West Virginia."

Bardella interjected that Trump just tweeted about Scarborough.

When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

"Donald, I'm going to ask you one more time. If you could, Donald -- for your sake, Donald, as I've been saying for years, for your sake and the sake of America, you need to stop watching our show. Okay? It's not good for you," Scarborough said, calling Trump 'distracted.'

"Johns Hopkins says we're 131 out of 140 countries measured. Not tied with Germany for first. 131 out of 140 countries in deaths per 100,000. The matrix, the measurement that you say is the most important measurement. Why don't you stop tweeting? Why don't you turn off the television, and why don't you start working, okay?

"You do your job, we'll do ours. America will be much better off for that. Just go. Turn off the TV, Donald."