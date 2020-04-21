Trump Says Questions About Testing Are Only Partisan Attacks On Him

From the paranoid Trump's latest wacky press briefing:

TRUMP: Remember, it was all ventilators. The reason it was all ventilators, they said, "There's no way he'll be able to catch this one." Not only did we catch it, we are now the king of ventilators all over the world. That wasn't playing well. Then they said, "Testing, testing, we'll get him on testing." Testing is easier than ventilators. Used to be ventilators, ventilators, ventilators. Now, it is testing, testing. ALCINDOR: You may be implying testing is a personal attack on you. Can you explain why talking about testing is a personal attack, given the access to testing has been an issue a long time? There is bipartisan outcry today there is not enough testing. Why do you think it is a personal attack on you? TRUMP: It is not bipartisan, mostly partisan. More importantly, it is incorrect. We have tremendous testing. Tremendous testing capability. Remember this, we've tested more than any country in the world, by far. In fact, I think i read where if you add up every other country in the world, we've tested more. Remember this, we're dealing in politics. We're dealing with a thing called November 3rd of this year.

"We hope you're having a better day than the president of the United States this morning," Joe Scarborough said.

"He is continuing to tweet. As you all know, and as our viewers know, I recommended to Trump several years ago to please stop watching our show. he'd be better for it. The country would be better for it. He'd be able to work more clearly. He just can't get it out of his head. he can't quit us. That makes me sad. Willie, the tweets continue. Now, he's talking again, as we have deaths, over 42,000, 43,000. It'll be at 50,000 too soon. Even though wackos, Trump wackos are spreading conspiracy theories that the lockdowns were a scheme by Democrats. The president yesterday said, 'If we didn't have lockdowns, 1 or 2 million people would die." In the middle of a pandemic that killed more than killed on 9/11, Afghanistan war, both Iraq wars, both Americans killed by this pandemic, which the president said was only one person coming in from China and would go away magically in April.

"More Americans died in in pandemic than the entire Korean war in combat deaths. In the middle of this, quote, war, as the president called it, he's tweeting about his ratings. 'I had great ratings my whole life.' We won't read the rest of that. as America is falling further behind per capita in testing, Donald Trump is talking about ratings at his afternoon press conference. You'd think news executives would look and say, wait a second, maybe this guy is not being serious."

Scarborough said "maybe" we shouldn't be running these press conferences. Gee, you think?